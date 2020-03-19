5232 WESTFORD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Due to the Coronavirus Only 2 persons plus their Agent may enter this property at one time. Everyone entering this property MUST cover their nose and mouth with a mask at all times. Please use hand sanitizer before entering the property. This freshly painted home with wood flooring throughout first floor and garage is available for immediate occupancy. Living room, dining room and updated eat-in kitchen includes New Cabinets,, Stove and Microwave( to be purchased) and tile floor. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms and closets. The bathroom is sunlight filled from a skylight with separate bathtub and shower. The laundry area that includes a washer and dryer is located downstairs level along with a commode. No Smoking, Pets considered at landlord discretion with separate pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all Utilities, Snow removal, Lawn care, Trash removal, Pest Control Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Minor Interior Maintenance, Pet maintenance (interior and exterior).Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one months rent. All Applicants 18 years and older must fill out separate applications and pass credit check with good credit (co-signers also considered) as well as criminal background and eviction check. Tenants are required to show proof of Renters Insurance. Application Fee is $55 per Adult.