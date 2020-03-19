All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
5232 WESTFORD RD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

5232 WESTFORD RD

5232 Westford Road · No Longer Available
Philadelphia
Location

5232 Westford Road, Philadelphia, PA 19120
Olney

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Due to the Coronavirus Only 2 persons plus their Agent may enter this property at one time. Everyone entering this property MUST cover their nose and mouth with a mask at all times. Please use hand sanitizer before entering the property. This freshly painted home with wood flooring throughout first floor and garage is available for immediate occupancy. Living room, dining room and updated eat-in kitchen includes New Cabinets,, Stove and Microwave( to be purchased) and tile floor. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms and closets. The bathroom is sunlight filled from a skylight with separate bathtub and shower. The laundry area that includes a washer and dryer is located downstairs level along with a commode. No Smoking, Pets considered at landlord discretion with separate pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all Utilities, Snow removal, Lawn care, Trash removal, Pest Control Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Minor Interior Maintenance, Pet maintenance (interior and exterior).Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one months rent. All Applicants 18 years and older must fill out separate applications and pass credit check with good credit (co-signers also considered) as well as criminal background and eviction check. Tenants are required to show proof of Renters Insurance. Application Fee is $55 per Adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 WESTFORD RD have any available units?
5232 WESTFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 WESTFORD RD have?
Some of 5232 WESTFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 WESTFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
5232 WESTFORD RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 WESTFORD RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5232 WESTFORD RD is pet friendly.
Does 5232 WESTFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 5232 WESTFORD RD does offer parking.
Does 5232 WESTFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5232 WESTFORD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 WESTFORD RD have a pool?
No, 5232 WESTFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 5232 WESTFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 5232 WESTFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 WESTFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5232 WESTFORD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
