Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:13 PM

521 FITZWATER STREET

521 Fitzwater Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

521 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2013 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
game room
on-site laundry
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This home offers a private rooftop deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, exposed brick, granite countertops and even a wine fridge! Enter into the sun-soaked family room, and you'll love the bright and airy atmosphere. Continue through the dining room and kitchen into the private back patio, perfect for summer dinner parties. The basement, which descends from the kitchen along an exposed brick wall, is spacious enough for an office, TV room, game room, etc. with a half bath. The second story introduces the first two bedrooms and laundry room, each boasting generous closet space and bright natural light. This first bedroom also includes the first full bathroom, with a glass-door and window into the shower. The third level houses the Master bedroom-- an impressive space, which neighbors a full bathroom which then continues into the tri-segmented walk-in-closet and dressing room. Continue through the upper-level hall into the fourth bedroom, which is pictured as an office, with extra large windows and a vibrant atmosphere-- perfect for a productive work space. Finally, the fourth level of this property, the private roof deck, will be your escape from reality. Take in the skyline view from this personal paradise, lined with finished wood floors and cushioned benches. Comcast & Verizon available, and FrontPoint Alarm System is installed and ready for activation.About The Neighborhood:This sunny apartment is centrally located on one of Philadelphia's most popular streets for shopping, dining, and entertainment! Walkable iconic spots like Fat Tuesday, Little Fish, 4th Street Deli, The Good King Tavern, Brauhaus Schmitz, Tattooed Mom, Jim's Steaks, Repo Records, Milkboy, Whole Foods, Fabric Row, Sweat Fitness, Spruce Harbor Park, and much, much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at, or prior to lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 FITZWATER STREET have any available units?
521 FITZWATER STREET has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 FITZWATER STREET have?
Some of 521 FITZWATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 FITZWATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
521 FITZWATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 FITZWATER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 FITZWATER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 521 FITZWATER STREET offer parking?
No, 521 FITZWATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 521 FITZWATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 FITZWATER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 FITZWATER STREET have a pool?
No, 521 FITZWATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 521 FITZWATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 521 FITZWATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 521 FITZWATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 FITZWATER STREET has units with dishwashers.
