521 FITZWATER STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system gym game room on-site laundry internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This home offers a private rooftop deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, exposed brick, granite countertops and even a wine fridge! Enter into the sun-soaked family room, and you'll love the bright and airy atmosphere. Continue through the dining room and kitchen into the private back patio, perfect for summer dinner parties. The basement, which descends from the kitchen along an exposed brick wall, is spacious enough for an office, TV room, game room, etc. with a half bath. The second story introduces the first two bedrooms and laundry room, each boasting generous closet space and bright natural light. This first bedroom also includes the first full bathroom, with a glass-door and window into the shower. The third level houses the Master bedroom-- an impressive space, which neighbors a full bathroom which then continues into the tri-segmented walk-in-closet and dressing room. Continue through the upper-level hall into the fourth bedroom, which is pictured as an office, with extra large windows and a vibrant atmosphere-- perfect for a productive work space. Finally, the fourth level of this property, the private roof deck, will be your escape from reality. Take in the skyline view from this personal paradise, lined with finished wood floors and cushioned benches. Comcast & Verizon available, and FrontPoint Alarm System is installed and ready for activation.About The Neighborhood:This sunny apartment is centrally located on one of Philadelphia's most popular streets for shopping, dining, and entertainment! Walkable iconic spots like Fat Tuesday, Little Fish, 4th Street Deli, The Good King Tavern, Brauhaus Schmitz, Tattooed Mom, Jim's Steaks, Repo Records, Milkboy, Whole Foods, Fabric Row, Sweat Fitness, Spruce Harbor Park, and much, much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at, or prior to lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.