516 N PRESTON STREET
516 N PRESTON STREET

516 North Preston Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 North Preston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available for an August 1st lease start date! Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental in Powelton Village. Modern construction, unit features include hardwood flooring, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, central HVAC, and a large fenced private patio. Can't beat this location! Walk to Drexel, U Penn, Presbyterian Hospital, Vidas Athletic Fields, and local restaurants and cafes. Close to many Septa bus routes including the Market-Frankford Blue Line and Lancaster Ave #10 trolley. Minutes away from 30th Street Station, with access to all Regional Train Lines. Close to Center City Philadelphia, Art Museum and the Philadelphia Zoo.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 N PRESTON STREET have any available units?
516 N PRESTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 N PRESTON STREET have?
Some of 516 N PRESTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 N PRESTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
516 N PRESTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 N PRESTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 516 N PRESTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 516 N PRESTON STREET offer parking?
No, 516 N PRESTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 516 N PRESTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 N PRESTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 N PRESTON STREET have a pool?
No, 516 N PRESTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 516 N PRESTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 516 N PRESTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 516 N PRESTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 N PRESTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
