516 N PRESTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Available for an August 1st lease start date! Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental in Powelton Village. Modern construction, unit features include hardwood flooring, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit, central HVAC, and a large fenced private patio. Can't beat this location! Walk to Drexel, U Penn, Presbyterian Hospital, Vidas Athletic Fields, and local restaurants and cafes. Close to many Septa bus routes including the Market-Frankford Blue Line and Lancaster Ave #10 trolley. Minutes away from 30th Street Station, with access to all Regional Train Lines. Close to Center City Philadelphia, Art Museum and the Philadelphia Zoo.~