Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

5137 MARION STREET

5137 Marion Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5137 Marion Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Southwest Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move right in to this recently refreshed 3 bedroom straight thru on a quiet Germantown side street. Nice front porch and fenced in rear yard. Large living and dining room with an eat in kitchen. Full basement for additional storage. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 MARION STREET have any available units?
5137 MARION STREET has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 5137 MARION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5137 MARION STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 MARION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5137 MARION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5137 MARION STREET offer parking?
No, 5137 MARION STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5137 MARION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 MARION STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 MARION STREET have a pool?
No, 5137 MARION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5137 MARION STREET have accessible units?
No, 5137 MARION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 MARION STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 MARION STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5137 MARION STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5137 MARION STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
