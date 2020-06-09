5137 MARION STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony

Move right in to this recently refreshed 3 bedroom straight thru on a quiet Germantown side street. Nice front porch and fenced in rear yard. Large living and dining room with an eat in kitchen. Full basement for additional storage. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance. $50 application fee per adult. Application and criteria attached. Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker.