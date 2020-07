Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/3jlMdBMNF5w Very spacious 2nd floor two bedroom apartment available for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout. Amazing natural light. Large eat-in kitchen. Tall ceilings. Huge bedrooms with nice closet space. Shared driveway parking. Tenants pay gas & electric. Cat friendly with no pet fees! Contact listing agent for applications. Good credit and verifiable income required. First, last and one month due at lease signing.