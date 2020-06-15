All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 AM

507 N 40TH STREET

507 North 40th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

507 North 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
West Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Mid July:Unit 3 is a bright and roomy apartment on the top floor of a 3-unit building in the West Powelton neighborhood of Philadelphia-- minutes from Drexel University and amidst plenty of public transportation routes. The open floor plan in the living room and kitchen features hardwood and tile flooring, large windows to let in lots of natural light, and recessed lighting for a sleek and modern feel. The full kitchen has dark granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Down the hall there is a bathroom and two large bedrooms, both with large windows and wall to wall carpeting. There's a double door storage closet in the hallway with a washer/dryer for added convenience. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the West Powelton area of Philadelphia. Be near Distrito, City Tap House UCity, New Deck Tavern, Sabrina's Cafe, Zavino, Drexel University, Penn, and much more! Multiple public transportation routes are nearby as well.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, 35/mo flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 N 40TH STREET have any available units?
507 N 40TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 N 40TH STREET have?
Some of 507 N 40TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 N 40TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
507 N 40TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 N 40TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 N 40TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 507 N 40TH STREET offer parking?
No, 507 N 40TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 507 N 40TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 N 40TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 N 40TH STREET have a pool?
No, 507 N 40TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 507 N 40TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 507 N 40TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 507 N 40TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 N 40TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
