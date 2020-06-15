507 N 40TH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Mid July:Unit 3 is a bright and roomy apartment on the top floor of a 3-unit building in the West Powelton neighborhood of Philadelphia-- minutes from Drexel University and amidst plenty of public transportation routes. The open floor plan in the living room and kitchen features hardwood and tile flooring, large windows to let in lots of natural light, and recessed lighting for a sleek and modern feel. The full kitchen has dark granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Down the hall there is a bathroom and two large bedrooms, both with large windows and wall to wall carpeting. There's a double door storage closet in the hallway with a washer/dryer for added convenience. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the West Powelton area of Philadelphia. Be near Distrito, City Tap House UCity, New Deck Tavern, Sabrina's Cafe, Zavino, Drexel University, Penn, and much more! Multiple public transportation routes are nearby as well.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, 35/mo flat water fee.