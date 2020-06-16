All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4920 Warrington Avenue

4920 Warrington Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

4920 Warrington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cedar Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1 Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 bed flat in Cedar Park. Massive backyard with private access. Bay windows and hardwood floors!

$70 Wi-Fi 1000mb Speed!

AMAZING LANDLORD - You will love living here!!!

360 Walkthrough - https://pages.kw.com/rich-cassell/597231/Warrington_Manor_2_Bed.html

**FREE LAUNDRY** This 2 bed home features bay windows and a private deck/ backyard! Spacious living room and pristine kitchen. All conveniently located in the West End of University City that is being redeveloped right now. Easy access to public transportation, free street parking on our block. The unit comes with an A/C window unit.

It is located in the University City District of Philadelphia - a very livable residential mixed with businesses, mainly restaurants. The location of the rental is very quiet but convenient to public transportation: 2 trolley lines (34 and 13) are less than 4 minutes walking distance away - both connect directly to center city Philadelphia with the Convention Center, the Reading Terminal Market, etc. etc..

The distances to some important campuses are:
The University of Pennsylvania campus is 20 minutes walk or 5 minutes trolley away, Drexel University is 25 minutes walk or 7 minutes trolley away,
The University of the Sciences campus is 10 minutes walk away,
The St. Josephs University is 15 minutes by bus away,
Temple University is 25 minutes by trolley and subway.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4920-warrington-ave-philadelphia-pa-19143-usa-unit-1/0b268908-e302-4d46-9660-d845dc261f2e

(RLNE5720261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Warrington Avenue have any available units?
4920 Warrington Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Warrington Avenue have?
Some of 4920 Warrington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Warrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Warrington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Warrington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 Warrington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4920 Warrington Avenue offer parking?
No, 4920 Warrington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4920 Warrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 Warrington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Warrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4920 Warrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Warrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4920 Warrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Warrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Warrington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
