4920 Warrington Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed air conditioning some paid utils

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

1 Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 bed flat in Cedar Park. Massive backyard with private access. Bay windows and hardwood floors!



$70 Wi-Fi 1000mb Speed!



AMAZING LANDLORD - You will love living here!!!



360 Walkthrough - https://pages.kw.com/rich-cassell/597231/Warrington_Manor_2_Bed.html



**FREE LAUNDRY** This 2 bed home features bay windows and a private deck/ backyard! Spacious living room and pristine kitchen. All conveniently located in the West End of University City that is being redeveloped right now. Easy access to public transportation, free street parking on our block. The unit comes with an A/C window unit.



It is located in the University City District of Philadelphia - a very livable residential mixed with businesses, mainly restaurants. The location of the rental is very quiet but convenient to public transportation: 2 trolley lines (34 and 13) are less than 4 minutes walking distance away - both connect directly to center city Philadelphia with the Convention Center, the Reading Terminal Market, etc. etc..



The distances to some important campuses are:

The University of Pennsylvania campus is 20 minutes walk or 5 minutes trolley away, Drexel University is 25 minutes walk or 7 minutes trolley away,

The University of the Sciences campus is 10 minutes walk away,

The St. Josephs University is 15 minutes by bus away,

Temple University is 25 minutes by trolley and subway.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4920-warrington-ave-philadelphia-pa-19143-usa-unit-1/0b268908-e302-4d46-9660-d845dc261f2e



