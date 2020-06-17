All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

4914 GREENE STREET

4914 Greene Street · (484) 841-8400
Location

4914 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Southwest Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
NOT CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND EASY TO SHOW. Fabulous opportunity to rent this recently remodeled twin in Germantown. With 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a finished basement this home offers plenty of living space. Hardwood floors flow from spacious living room to the dining area. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cherry cabinets with crown molding, tile backsplash and gas cooking. Upstairs are four bedrooms with lots of closet space and a full bathroom with tub/shower. The finished lower level offers even more living space and a half bathroom. The fenced backyard includes a patio perfect for grilling. Central Air. Close to parks, La Salle University and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 GREENE STREET have any available units?
4914 GREENE STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 GREENE STREET have?
Some of 4914 GREENE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 GREENE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4914 GREENE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 GREENE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4914 GREENE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4914 GREENE STREET offer parking?
No, 4914 GREENE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4914 GREENE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4914 GREENE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 GREENE STREET have a pool?
No, 4914 GREENE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4914 GREENE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4914 GREENE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 GREENE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 GREENE STREET has units with dishwashers.
