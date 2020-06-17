4914 GREENE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

NOT CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND EASY TO SHOW. Fabulous opportunity to rent this recently remodeled twin in Germantown. With 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a finished basement this home offers plenty of living space. Hardwood floors flow from spacious living room to the dining area. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cherry cabinets with crown molding, tile backsplash and gas cooking. Upstairs are four bedrooms with lots of closet space and a full bathroom with tub/shower. The finished lower level offers even more living space and a half bathroom. The fenced backyard includes a patio perfect for grilling. Central Air. Close to parks, La Salle University and public transportation.