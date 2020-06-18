All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

4714 Wellington Street

4714 Wellington Street · (856) 222-1220
Location

4714 Wellington Street, Philadelphia, PA 19135
Tacony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom end of row Tacony townhome is currently being completely remodelled! This home will feature an updated kitchen with newer cabinets and tile floor, updated full bathroom, finished basement, gas heat, and newer doors and windows. Off-street parking is available and the home is within walking distance to Tacony park, shops, and restaurants and minutes to I-95. This is perfect for a new family looking for their first home!

To schedule a showing for this property, click this link: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=162

- Rent: Only $1,200/Month!
- Pet-Friendly!
- 600 credit score required. Lower score may be accepted along with a co-signer.

Questions? Call or text us at 856-222-1220 or email us at Promanagedinc@gmail.com Be sure to mention the address of the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Wellington Street have any available units?
4714 Wellington Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Wellington Street have?
Some of 4714 Wellington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Wellington Street currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Wellington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Wellington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Wellington Street is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Wellington Street offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Wellington Street does offer parking.
Does 4714 Wellington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Wellington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Wellington Street have a pool?
No, 4714 Wellington Street does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Wellington Street have accessible units?
No, 4714 Wellington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Wellington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Wellington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
