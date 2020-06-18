4714 Wellington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom end of row Tacony townhome is currently being completely remodelled! This home will feature an updated kitchen with newer cabinets and tile floor, updated full bathroom, finished basement, gas heat, and newer doors and windows. Off-street parking is available and the home is within walking distance to Tacony park, shops, and restaurants and minutes to I-95. This is perfect for a new family looking for their first home!



To schedule a showing for this property, click this link: http://tour.promanaged.us/schedule/?p=162



- Rent: Only $1,200/Month!

- Pet-Friendly!

- 600 credit score required. Lower score may be accepted along with a co-signer.



Questions? Call or text us at 856-222-1220 or email us at Promanagedinc@gmail.com Be sure to mention the address of the property!