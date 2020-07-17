All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV)

459 North Dearborn Street · (267) 206-8112
Location

459 North Dearborn Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Mill Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

AMAZING Mill Creek 3bd/1ba Home Available NOW! - Located at 459 Dearborn St., located in the wonderful Mill Creek neighborhood of Philadelphia, we have an incredible home for you to consider! This lovely home features 3 bedrooms and one bathroom! The gorgeous kitchen includes white shaker cabinets and ample cabinet/counter space. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable.

** First, last, and security to move in**
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5888073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) have any available units?
459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) currently offering any rent specials?
459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) pet-friendly?
No, 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) offer parking?
No, 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) does not offer parking.
Does 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) have a pool?
No, 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) does not have a pool.
Does 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) have accessible units?
No, 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Dearborn St. (TCS INV) does not have units with air conditioning.
