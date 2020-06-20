4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A unique 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor apartment right on the exciting Baltimore Ave that's full of arts and culture, across from Clark Park and minutes to University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania and Drexel's campuses. As you enter the unit, you'll enjoy the noticeably high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick and open floor plan living room and kitchen. The kitchen is complete with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range with a gourmet stainless steel range hood and refrigerator. From the kitchen, you'll also have access to a huge yard that's a gardener's dream. Both bedrooms are spacious and include a closet. Coin operated laundry is in the basement.*Sorry, no pets