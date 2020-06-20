All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:26 PM

4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE

4417 Baltimore Avenue · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4417 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A unique 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor apartment right on the exciting Baltimore Ave that's full of arts and culture, across from Clark Park and minutes to University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania and Drexel's campuses. As you enter the unit, you'll enjoy the noticeably high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick and open floor plan living room and kitchen. The kitchen is complete with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range with a gourmet stainless steel range hood and refrigerator. From the kitchen, you'll also have access to a huge yard that's a gardener's dream. Both bedrooms are spacious and include a closet. Coin operated laundry is in the basement.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 BALTIMORE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
