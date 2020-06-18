All apartments in Philadelphia
44 S 3RD STREET

44 North 3rd Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW | $1,950/month unfurnished or $2,300/month fully furnishedThis fully renovated apartment is a 3rd-floor walk-up, centrally located in Old City-- an extremely desirable neighborhood, famous for its historic charm, art galleries, restaurants, and close proximity to popular destination spots like Spruce Harbor Park and Independence Mall. You'll love the combination of old and contemporary design that this home offers. Updates include luxury vinyl plank floors (100% waterproof), Nest thermostat, video intercom system with front door unlocking feature, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of storage space, and a large master bedroom suite with a luxurious bathroom and private balcony. Enter into the living room, which is sun soaked through large windows on the eastern exposure, granting a warm and inviting atmosphere. High ceilings with exposed beams elevate the space and make it feel even larger! There's plenty of room for a living room setup, with additional space for a dining room table by the kitchen, complete with a decorative lighting fixture overhead. The kitchen is in the corner, offering a U-shaped layout with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gray tile backsplash, white cabinets and modern track lighting. Continue through the unit, and you'll pass a large storage closet within a small corridor that flows into the bedroom suite. This space is wide open, offers a large closet, and branches off into a laundry/utility room and your bathroom. A full tub with gorgeous tile surround has its own separate area-- just a step down from the rest of the bathroom, which offers bright natural light, glossy countertops, and plenty of storage space. The laundry room is a step up from the bedroom and offers a full-size washer/dryer, a loft for storage, ~and access to your private balcony!About The Neighborhood:You'll be walkable to tons of great places in Old City, like Independence Hall, Han Dynasty, Amada, JJ Bootleggers, Zahav, La Colombe, and more! Be around endless art galleries, museums, and historic sites. Near public transportation - MFL to Center City within minutes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $30 monthly flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 S 3RD STREET have any available units?
44 S 3RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 S 3RD STREET have?
Some of 44 S 3RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 S 3RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
44 S 3RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 S 3RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 S 3RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 44 S 3RD STREET offer parking?
No, 44 S 3RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 44 S 3RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 S 3RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 S 3RD STREET have a pool?
No, 44 S 3RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 44 S 3RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 44 S 3RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 44 S 3RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 S 3RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
