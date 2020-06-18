44 S 3RD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW | $1,950/month unfurnished or $2,300/month fully furnishedThis fully renovated apartment is a 3rd-floor walk-up, centrally located in Old City-- an extremely desirable neighborhood, famous for its historic charm, art galleries, restaurants, and close proximity to popular destination spots like Spruce Harbor Park and Independence Mall. You'll love the combination of old and contemporary design that this home offers. Updates include luxury vinyl plank floors (100% waterproof), Nest thermostat, video intercom system with front door unlocking feature, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of storage space, and a large master bedroom suite with a luxurious bathroom and private balcony. Enter into the living room, which is sun soaked through large windows on the eastern exposure, granting a warm and inviting atmosphere. High ceilings with exposed beams elevate the space and make it feel even larger! There's plenty of room for a living room setup, with additional space for a dining room table by the kitchen, complete with a decorative lighting fixture overhead. The kitchen is in the corner, offering a U-shaped layout with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gray tile backsplash, white cabinets and modern track lighting. Continue through the unit, and you'll pass a large storage closet within a small corridor that flows into the bedroom suite. This space is wide open, offers a large closet, and branches off into a laundry/utility room and your bathroom. A full tub with gorgeous tile surround has its own separate area-- just a step down from the rest of the bathroom, which offers bright natural light, glossy countertops, and plenty of storage space. The laundry room is a step up from the bedroom and offers a full-size washer/dryer, a loft for storage, ~and access to your private balcony!About The Neighborhood:You'll be walkable to tons of great places in Old City, like Independence Hall, Han Dynasty, Amada, JJ Bootleggers, Zahav, La Colombe, and more! Be around endless art galleries, museums, and historic sites. Near public transportation - MFL to Center City within minutes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $30 monthly flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.