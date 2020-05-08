4312 Spruce St #2A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Unit #2A Available 08/01/20 New Construction 1br/1ba in Spruce Hill by UPENN - Property Id: 276081



Renovated 1BR/1BA apartment in Spruce hill location available 8/1! Great location! Close to University City (Upenn/Drexel), across the street from PENN Alexander Catchment School and public transportation. There is a bus stop right next to the building and a 46th train station is within walking distance. Easy free street parking. This apartment has everything! Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, etc. Laundry in unit! Central air and heat. Apartment has a good amount of natural light. Unit is located on a second floor and has a small balcony. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. 1. First, Last and Security to move in ( three months up front ) Pets are allowed with landlords approval with $250 one time non refundable pet fee. 3 months are required to move in - tenant pays gas and electric - pets are allowed with landlords approval

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276081

Property Id 276081



(RLNE5766603)