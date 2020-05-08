All apartments in Philadelphia
4312 Spruce St #2A

4312 Spruce Street · (215) 501-9459
Location

4312 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #2A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Unit #2A Available 08/01/20 New Construction 1br/1ba in Spruce Hill by UPENN - Property Id: 276081

Renovated 1BR/1BA apartment in Spruce hill location available 8/1! Great location! Close to University City (Upenn/Drexel), across the street from PENN Alexander Catchment School and public transportation. There is a bus stop right next to the building and a 46th train station is within walking distance. Easy free street parking. This apartment has everything! Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, etc. Laundry in unit! Central air and heat. Apartment has a good amount of natural light. Unit is located on a second floor and has a small balcony. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. 1. First, Last and Security to move in ( three months up front ) Pets are allowed with landlords approval with $250 one time non refundable pet fee. 3 months are required to move in - tenant pays gas and electric - pets are allowed with landlords approval
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Spruce St #2A have any available units?
4312 Spruce St #2A has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 Spruce St #2A have?
Some of 4312 Spruce St #2A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Spruce St #2A currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Spruce St #2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Spruce St #2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4312 Spruce St #2A is pet friendly.
Does 4312 Spruce St #2A offer parking?
No, 4312 Spruce St #2A does not offer parking.
Does 4312 Spruce St #2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4312 Spruce St #2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Spruce St #2A have a pool?
No, 4312 Spruce St #2A does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Spruce St #2A have accessible units?
No, 4312 Spruce St #2A does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Spruce St #2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Spruce St #2A has units with dishwashers.
