Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
425 N. Napa Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

425 N. Napa Street

425 North Napa Street · No Longer Available
Location

425 North Napa Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
425 N. Napa Street Available 09/01/20 Lovely house at 425 N. Napa Street! - This house, newly renovated just a few years ago, has wall to wall carpet throughout with the exception of tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is central a/c, a back patio and a basement containing a washer/dryer. Close to Drexel University's campus!
Available 9/1.
To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!

(RLNE2178849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 425 N. Napa Street have any available units?
425 N. Napa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 N. Napa Street have?
Some of 425 N. Napa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 N. Napa Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 N. Napa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 N. Napa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 N. Napa Street is pet friendly.
Does 425 N. Napa Street offer parking?
No, 425 N. Napa Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 N. Napa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 N. Napa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 N. Napa Street have a pool?
No, 425 N. Napa Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 N. Napa Street have accessible units?
No, 425 N. Napa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 N. Napa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 N. Napa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

