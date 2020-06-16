All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

4205 TERRACE STREET

4205 Terrace Street · (551) 404-5204
Location

4205 Terrace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Check out the video tour: https://alcovevideo.com/4205-terrace-st Welcome Home! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home has been recently updated and is situated just 2 short blocks from Main St. Manayunk. Enter past the large, private front porch into the home, and find an open concept 1st floor, with a large and spacious living room, updated kitchen, featuring all Energy Star stainless steel appliances and granite counters. There is recessed lighting throughout and a convenient 1/2 bath on the first floor as well as access to the fenced in back yard and patio. The 2nd floor features a large bathroom, tons of natural light and 3 bedrooms. Each room has carpeting and has been updated with new lighting and neutral paint. There is also a full basement with full size washer and dryer. Lots of easy parking and only a short walk to the train station. With a close walk to Main St and the Green Lane train station nearby, Public transportation is a breeze! Also close access to all major roadways, route 76 and the PA turnpike. - All virtual listing until tenant vacates on 6/30. Virtual tour coming within the week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 TERRACE STREET have any available units?
4205 TERRACE STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 TERRACE STREET have?
Some of 4205 TERRACE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 TERRACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4205 TERRACE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 TERRACE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4205 TERRACE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4205 TERRACE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4205 TERRACE STREET does offer parking.
Does 4205 TERRACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 TERRACE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 TERRACE STREET have a pool?
No, 4205 TERRACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4205 TERRACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4205 TERRACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 TERRACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 TERRACE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
