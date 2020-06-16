4205 TERRACE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Check out the video tour: https://alcovevideo.com/4205-terrace-st Welcome Home! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home has been recently updated and is situated just 2 short blocks from Main St. Manayunk. Enter past the large, private front porch into the home, and find an open concept 1st floor, with a large and spacious living room, updated kitchen, featuring all Energy Star stainless steel appliances and granite counters. There is recessed lighting throughout and a convenient 1/2 bath on the first floor as well as access to the fenced in back yard and patio. The 2nd floor features a large bathroom, tons of natural light and 3 bedrooms. Each room has carpeting and has been updated with new lighting and neutral paint. There is also a full basement with full size washer and dryer. Lots of easy parking and only a short walk to the train station. With a close walk to Main St and the Green Lane train station nearby, Public transportation is a breeze! Also close access to all major roadways, route 76 and the PA turnpike. - All virtual listing until tenant vacates on 6/30. Virtual tour coming within the week.