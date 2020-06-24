All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 415 S 19TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
415 S 19TH STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 AM

415 S 19TH STREET

415 South 19th Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

415 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* * A unique 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in The Addison building at 19th and Lombard. Set near the border of Rittenhouse and Graduate Hospital near the South Street West commercial corridor, you'll be steps from the best bars, restaurants and retail in the City. The unit opens into the living room and kitchen with a spacious floor plan, extra large coat closet, recessed lighting and kitchen that's complete with granite counter tops, a garbage disposal, and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric range. The very large bathroom features a white vanity sink with cabinets and a shower/tub combo. The generously sized bedroom includes a huge closet for your entire wardrobe! You will also enjoy central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit. The building also includes a trash room on every floor, a bike room, designated storage space (2'x4')and an elevator. *Sorry, no dogs*One cat permitted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee*$100 move in fee; move ins permitted 7 days a week from 9-5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 S 19TH STREET have any available units?
415 S 19TH STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 S 19TH STREET have?
Some of 415 S 19TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 S 19TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
415 S 19TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 S 19TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 S 19TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 415 S 19TH STREET offer parking?
No, 415 S 19TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 415 S 19TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 S 19TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 S 19TH STREET have a pool?
No, 415 S 19TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 415 S 19TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 415 S 19TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 415 S 19TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 S 19TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 415 S 19TH STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct
Philadelphia, PA 19444
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity