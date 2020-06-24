415 S 19TH STREET

Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS!! - MASKS REQUIRED* * A unique 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in The Addison building at 19th and Lombard. Set near the border of Rittenhouse and Graduate Hospital near the South Street West commercial corridor, you'll be steps from the best bars, restaurants and retail in the City. The unit opens into the living room and kitchen with a spacious floor plan, extra large coat closet, recessed lighting and kitchen that's complete with granite counter tops, a garbage disposal, and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric range. The very large bathroom features a white vanity sink with cabinets and a shower/tub combo. The generously sized bedroom includes a huge closet for your entire wardrobe! You will also enjoy central air/heat and washer/dryer in unit. The building also includes a trash room on every floor, a bike room, designated storage space (2'x4')and an elevator. *Sorry, no dogs*One cat permitted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee*$100 move in fee; move ins permitted 7 days a week from 9-5