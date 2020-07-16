All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 415 S 11TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
415 S 11TH STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

415 S 11TH STREET

415 South 11th Street · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

415 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,210

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Security Deposit just $500!!! Stay cozy and warm in this 1 bedroom unit. Newly renovated apartments in a lovely, historic urban location! - along Center City's "Antique Row," this quiet courtyard community is surrounded by single-family brownstones. The building is within walking distance of the Avenue of the Arts, City Hall, shopping, restaurants, entertainment venues, and all forms of public transportation. Pictures are of a similar unit. Please note this property does not have laundry facilities but there is a laundromat nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 S 11TH STREET have any available units?
415 S 11TH STREET has a unit available for $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 S 11TH STREET have?
Some of 415 S 11TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 S 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
415 S 11TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 S 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 415 S 11TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 415 S 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 415 S 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 415 S 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 S 11TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 S 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 415 S 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 415 S 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 415 S 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 415 S 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 S 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 415 S 11TH STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Vida Apartments
235 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity