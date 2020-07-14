All apartments in Philadelphia
411 W RAYMOND STREET
411 W RAYMOND STREET

411 West Raymond Street · (215) 671-4710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 West Raymond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Feltonville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Recently refreshed 3 bedroom row with front porch and fenced in rear yard. Full basement for storage. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W RAYMOND STREET have any available units?
411 W RAYMOND STREET has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 411 W RAYMOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
411 W RAYMOND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W RAYMOND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 411 W RAYMOND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 411 W RAYMOND STREET offer parking?
No, 411 W RAYMOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 411 W RAYMOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 W RAYMOND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W RAYMOND STREET have a pool?
No, 411 W RAYMOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 411 W RAYMOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 411 W RAYMOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W RAYMOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 W RAYMOND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 W RAYMOND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 W RAYMOND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
