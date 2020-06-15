3923 Aspen St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Available 08/12/20 A lovely newer built home is available for rent. Over in Belmont near Lancaster/Haverford we have this 4BR/2.5, 3 level home ready for you. Fitted with all the bells and whistles!



Arriving with parking in the driveway, you are met with the covered front porch and beautiful shrubbery. Entry is into the living room, bathed with natural light from the west and south facing windows the room is lit perfectly. The wall to wall carpet takes you back to the large kitchen, with eat in dining, great counter and cabinet space the kitchen is a chef's dream. The stainless steel gas oven range is perfect for creating that delicious dinner. Also equipped with dishwasher and fridge. Between the living room and kitchen we have a powder room as well as utility closet.



The second level features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The laundry closet is also located between the rooms in the common area hallway. Both rooms are vast with great closet space and wall to wall carpet.. The full bathroom is huge, and has great vanity lighting. The third level is replica of the second, just missing the laundry closet. This level has a larger area between the rooms, good for a office area or TV area.



The backyard is fully fenced in and private, great space for grilling and entertaining. With central AC, the house stays cool throughout the hot summers. We also have security cameras you can access and view on your phone. Only a few years old, the place is fantastic.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!



Located on Aspen St., between 39th and 40th. Proximity to University City is prime, access to 76 is right there. The Zoo, and Regional Rails are nearby as well. Don't miss out on this great house with parking!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply, check out our other listings or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia.



(RLNE4912186)