Philadelphia, PA
3923 Aspen St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3923 Aspen St

3923 Aspen Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Philadelphia
Location

3923 Aspen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Mantua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2050 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Available 08/12/20 A lovely newer built home is available for rent. Over in Belmont near Lancaster/Haverford we have this 4BR/2.5, 3 level home ready for you. Fitted with all the bells and whistles!

Arriving with parking in the driveway, you are met with the covered front porch and beautiful shrubbery. Entry is into the living room, bathed with natural light from the west and south facing windows the room is lit perfectly. The wall to wall carpet takes you back to the large kitchen, with eat in dining, great counter and cabinet space the kitchen is a chef's dream. The stainless steel gas oven range is perfect for creating that delicious dinner. Also equipped with dishwasher and fridge. Between the living room and kitchen we have a powder room as well as utility closet.

The second level features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The laundry closet is also located between the rooms in the common area hallway. Both rooms are vast with great closet space and wall to wall carpet.. The full bathroom is huge, and has great vanity lighting. The third level is replica of the second, just missing the laundry closet. This level has a larger area between the rooms, good for a office area or TV area.

The backyard is fully fenced in and private, great space for grilling and entertaining. With central AC, the house stays cool throughout the hot summers. We also have security cameras you can access and view on your phone. Only a few years old, the place is fantastic.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Located on Aspen St., between 39th and 40th. Proximity to University City is prime, access to 76 is right there. The Zoo, and Regional Rails are nearby as well. Don't miss out on this great house with parking!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply, check out our other listings or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia.

(RLNE4912186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Aspen St have any available units?
3923 Aspen St has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 Aspen St have?
Some of 3923 Aspen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Aspen St currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Aspen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Aspen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 Aspen St is pet friendly.
Does 3923 Aspen St offer parking?
Yes, 3923 Aspen St does offer parking.
Does 3923 Aspen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3923 Aspen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Aspen St have a pool?
No, 3923 Aspen St does not have a pool.
Does 3923 Aspen St have accessible units?
No, 3923 Aspen St does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Aspen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3923 Aspen St has units with dishwashers.
