Philadelphia, PA
3750-78 MAIN STREET
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

3750-78 MAIN STREET

3750-78 Main Street · (215) 607-6007
Philadelphia
Wissahickon
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3750-78 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Wissahickon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
Fabulous unit in Manayunk's Bridge Five condos. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, large outdoor balcony, central air and one assigned parking space. Great custom kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & tons of storage. Main bedroom suite with full bath & huge walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom with double closets & direct access to full hall bath. Convenient stackable washer and dryer in unit, secure entrance with doorman, elevators and fitness area on each floor. Possible 2nd parking space on 1st come/1st serve basis. Easy additional/guest parking on street (no meter) directly across from building and quick access to 76, Kelly Drive & Main St. shops/restaurants. Tenant responsible for electric & gas, landlord pays water. Won't last, well-managed and highly desirable building. Pets at landlord's discretion. Available 8/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750-78 MAIN STREET have any available units?
3750-78 MAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750-78 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 3750-78 MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750-78 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3750-78 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750-78 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750-78 MAIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3750-78 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3750-78 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 3750-78 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750-78 MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750-78 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 3750-78 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3750-78 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3750-78 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3750-78 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750-78 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
