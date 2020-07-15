3750-78 MAIN STREET

Amenities

Fabulous unit in Manayunk's Bridge Five condos. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, large outdoor balcony, central air and one assigned parking space. Great custom kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & tons of storage. Main bedroom suite with full bath & huge walk-in closet. Large 2nd bedroom with double closets & direct access to full hall bath. Convenient stackable washer and dryer in unit, secure entrance with doorman, elevators and fitness area on each floor. Possible 2nd parking space on 1st come/1st serve basis. Easy additional/guest parking on street (no meter) directly across from building and quick access to 76, Kelly Drive & Main St. shops/restaurants. Tenant responsible for electric & gas, landlord pays water. Won't last, well-managed and highly desirable building. Pets at landlord's discretion. Available 8/1/20.