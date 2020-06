Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

**Check out the virtual tour!** This beauty in Bridesburg is waiting for you to call home. Newly remodeled with hardwood flooring and central air. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, built in microwave, stove and even a dishwasher. Large yard for the summer bbq and plenty of parking in the back of the property. Two nice sized bedrooms with closet space. The bathroom is new and spacious. New washer and dryer as well. Conveniently located, easy access to I-95 and Center City.