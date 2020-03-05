Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A - Unit 5A Available 07/01/20 Lovely 1 bedroom condo available at 37 S. 20th Street! - Recently rehabbed one bedroom at Chestnutview Condominiums! This beautiful unit has bamboo hardwood floors throughout, with the exception of tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has granite and tumbled marble backsplash, with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. There is central a/c and coin-op washers/dryers in the basement of the building. This is a corner unit which gets plenty of sunlight and great views of the city skyline! Hot and cold water included with rent. Great center city location, close to many restaurants and shops!



Available to move in 7/1!



1 pet allowed (cat or dog) - must be under 25 lbs



There will be a charge of $250 for move-ins and $250 for move-outs.



Please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 or visit us on the web at www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.



(RLNE2142038)