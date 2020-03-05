All apartments in Philadelphia
37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A
37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A

37 S 20th St · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A - Unit 5A · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A - Unit 5A Available 07/01/20 Lovely 1 bedroom condo available at 37 S. 20th Street! - Recently rehabbed one bedroom at Chestnutview Condominiums! This beautiful unit has bamboo hardwood floors throughout, with the exception of tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has granite and tumbled marble backsplash, with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. There is central a/c and coin-op washers/dryers in the basement of the building. This is a corner unit which gets plenty of sunlight and great views of the city skyline! Hot and cold water included with rent. Great center city location, close to many restaurants and shops!

Available to move in 7/1!

1 pet allowed (cat or dog) - must be under 25 lbs

There will be a charge of $250 for move-ins and $250 for move-outs.

Please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 or visit us on the web at www.newagerealtygroup.com for more information.

(RLNE2142038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A have any available units?
37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A have?
Some of 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A currently offering any rent specials?
37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A is pet friendly.
Does 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A offer parking?
No, 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A does not offer parking.
Does 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A have a pool?
No, 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A does not have a pool.
Does 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A have accessible units?
No, 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A does not have accessible units.
Does 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 S. 20th Street-Unit 5A has units with dishwashers.
