Great 3 bedroom that is feet from all public transportation, Drexel University, U of PA, Fairmount Park, Phila., Art Museum, stores, new restaurants and more. The unit features great natural light, newer kitchen.Right outside of the door are the Septa buses 43 & 31, Drexel bus stop. Area revitalizing. Great thing is you can ride your bike, skateboard, walk , jog to just about anywhere into center city, West ,South and Southwest Philadelphia.