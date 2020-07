Amenities

Fantastic two bedroom, one bath Bi-level apartment overlooking Jefferson Square Park available for 7/15 move in. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and modern kitchen with Granite countertops. Two nice sized bedrooms on upper level, along with modern three piece tile bath. This home gets great natural light as well. Pets Ok at owners discretion. Photos are from previous listing. ***Please note, this is a non-smoking home***