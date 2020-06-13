339 S 12TH STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now:This bi-level apartment is ready to welcome it's next tenants into a fresh, updated space! The main level consists of a sunny bedroom at the front of the unit, and the second bedroom and bathroom towards the back. The lower level is an open floor plan that flows through your kitchen, dining area, and a spacious living room, which has it's own entrance from the street. Hardwood floors throughout, and modern updates like stainless steel kitchen appliances elevate the space. In-unit laundry for optimal convenience! Fresh paint and flooring throughout! Central A/C and ceiling fans will keep you comfortable all year long.About the Neighborhood:This location is unbeatable! You'll be close to Broad Street's iconic Avenue of the Arts, offering a long list of local favorites for dining and entertainment like Mixto, Pinefish, Yellowtail, The Kimmel Center, Merriam Theater, Academy of Music, and much more in this central location! Easily accessible via public transportation, with nearby bus routes and the Lombard South Station for the BSL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, and $50/month flat water fee.