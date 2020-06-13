All apartments in Philadelphia
339 S 12TH STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:43 PM

339 S 12TH STREET

339 South 12th Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

339 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now:This bi-level apartment is ready to welcome it's next tenants into a fresh, updated space! The main level consists of a sunny bedroom at the front of the unit, and the second bedroom and bathroom towards the back. The lower level is an open floor plan that flows through your kitchen, dining area, and a spacious living room, which has it's own entrance from the street. Hardwood floors throughout, and modern updates like stainless steel kitchen appliances elevate the space. In-unit laundry for optimal convenience! Fresh paint and flooring throughout! Central A/C and ceiling fans will keep you comfortable all year long.About the Neighborhood:This location is unbeatable! You'll be close to Broad Street's iconic Avenue of the Arts, offering a long list of local favorites for dining and entertainment like Mixto, Pinefish, Yellowtail, The Kimmel Center, Merriam Theater, Academy of Music, and much more in this central location! Easily accessible via public transportation, with nearby bus routes and the Lombard South Station for the BSL.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, and $50/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 S 12TH STREET have any available units?
339 S 12TH STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 S 12TH STREET have?
Some of 339 S 12TH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 S 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
339 S 12TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 S 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 S 12TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 339 S 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 339 S 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 339 S 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 S 12TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 S 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 339 S 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 339 S 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 339 S 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 339 S 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 S 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
