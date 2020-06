Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel bbq/grill

Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom/1 bath home on a great block in Port Richmond. This home features hardwood flooring throughout, large dining room and an eat in kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large backyard perfect for your summer grilling. The three bedrooms are all spacious and have ample closet space. 2nd floor also features the modern full bathroom. Basement is perfect for storage and has a washer and dryer.