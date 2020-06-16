320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5

Amenities
Inquire to immediately receive our video tour! Awesome view from this corner condo, overlooking 3rd and Cecil B Moore, great parking, secure access building, and close by to everything.
Beautiful new construction condo on Penthouse level with open concept living room featuring a corner view to Olde Kensington. Spacious layout with chef's kitchen -full island, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Light filled with hardwood throughout and tile bath. Bedrooms are proportionally sized for a queen bed set and a king size bed set, each with full walk-in closets. Balcony on to rear courtyard. Additional two roof decks shared for building.
Relocation friendly, ask for a video walkthrough or a facetime tour!
Property Highlights:
- New construction
- Light filled
- Luxury finishes
- Roof deck
- Tons of storage
- In unit laundry
- Excellent location
Tenants cover gas/electric/water
Pets welcome at owners discretion
(RLNE5554579)