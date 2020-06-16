320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5

Amenities

Inquire to immediately receive our video tour! Awesome view from this corner condo, overlooking 3rd and Cecil B Moore, great parking, secure access building, and close by to everything.



Beautiful new construction condo on Penthouse level with open concept living room featuring a corner view to Olde Kensington. Spacious layout with chef's kitchen -full island, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Light filled with hardwood throughout and tile bath. Bedrooms are proportionally sized for a queen bed set and a king size bed set, each with full walk-in closets. Balcony on to rear courtyard. Additional two roof decks shared for building.



Relocation friendly, ask for a video walkthrough or a facetime tour!



Property Highlights:



- New construction

- Light filled

- Luxury finishes

- Roof deck

- Tons of storage

- In unit laundry

- Excellent location



Tenants cover gas/electric/water

Pets welcome at owners discretion



(RLNE5554579)