All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5

320 Cecil B Moore Avenue · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

320 Cecil B Moore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
new construction
Inquire to immediately receive our video tour! Awesome view from this corner condo, overlooking 3rd and Cecil B Moore, great parking, secure access building, and close by to everything.

Beautiful new construction condo on Penthouse level with open concept living room featuring a corner view to Olde Kensington. Spacious layout with chef's kitchen -full island, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Light filled with hardwood throughout and tile bath. Bedrooms are proportionally sized for a queen bed set and a king size bed set, each with full walk-in closets. Balcony on to rear courtyard. Additional two roof decks shared for building.

Relocation friendly, ask for a video walkthrough or a facetime tour!

Property Highlights:

- New construction
- Light filled
- Luxury finishes
- Roof deck
- Tons of storage
- In unit laundry
- Excellent location

Tenants cover gas/electric/water
Pets welcome at owners discretion

(RLNE5554579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 have any available units?
320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 have?
Some of 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 320 Cecil B. Moore Ave Unit 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
2006 Walnut St
2006 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity