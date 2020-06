Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*SPACIOUS* 4 BR + den home located in the heart of Manayunk! Enter the home through the fully enclosed sunroom and instantly you are welcomed by an open floor plan on the first floor. The living room, dining room and kitchen feature hardwood floors and plenty of living space. The kitchen is fully renovated and features all appliances - dishwasher too! Off of the kitchen you'll find your first full bathroom, washer and dryer, and a private entrance into your spacious backyard. The basement is fully finished featuring one bedroom and an additional den or office space! Upstairs you'll find three large bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home is perfect for roommates looking for large bedrooms! Located on a block with easy street parking - this home is available for an Aug 1st move in. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.