Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
3040 HARTVILLE STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

3040 HARTVILLE STREET

3040 Hartville Street · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Hartville Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Upper Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This meticulously kept 2 story brick home with 2 bedrooms, and 1 bath is only one block away from McPherson Square Park! The spacious living and dining room areas have beautiful newly updated floors which can be found throughout the 2nd floor. Continue walking back through the home to your kitchen area which has access to your private patio! The 2nd floor features both bedrooms, a full bath, and a hallway closet. The washer and dryer can be found in your unfinished basement where you can put additional storage. With a walk score of 93, this home is conveniently located near everything you need! A seven-minute walk from the MFL Frankford TC, and a 3 minute to walk to the nearest bus stop makes access around the city extremely easy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 HARTVILLE STREET have any available units?
3040 HARTVILLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 HARTVILLE STREET have?
Some of 3040 HARTVILLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 HARTVILLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3040 HARTVILLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 HARTVILLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3040 HARTVILLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3040 HARTVILLE STREET offer parking?
No, 3040 HARTVILLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3040 HARTVILLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 HARTVILLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 HARTVILLE STREET have a pool?
No, 3040 HARTVILLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3040 HARTVILLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3040 HARTVILLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 HARTVILLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 HARTVILLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
