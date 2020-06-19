All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:28 AM

3035 MERCER STREET

3035 Mercer Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3035 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This beautiful 2-story row is nestled into the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philly, close to numerous public transportation routes, i-95, walkable to three different parks, and just a few minutes from Fishtown's popular restaurants and bars! Sun-soaked and extremely welcoming, you'll love what this home has to offer: hardwood floors, large windows, clean finishes, vintage details, and great storage space throughout! Enter into the living room, where there's plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups, and continue back to the formal dining room and kitchen. Here, you can access your private patio! Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The front bedroom is the largest, and has a custom-built closet along the entryway. The two rear bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort, and each has hardwood floors and bright natural light. Home has central A/C. There is storage space and laundry in the basement for tenant use. Some furniture is included with lease: dining room cabinet, small couch, bookcase.~Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Walk to Port Richmond~s hottest restaurants such as Gaul & Co. Malt House, Byrnes Tavern, Mercer Cafe, Misnik's Deli, Nemi, Czerw's, Wawa, Hinge Cafe, Tiki Bar, Tacconelli's, & Somerset Splits. Multiple Parks nearby. Convenient access to 95, 676, and 76. Walk to Route 15 Septa Trolley with direct access to University City and easy transfer to Market-Frankford El to Center City.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 MERCER STREET have any available units?
3035 MERCER STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 MERCER STREET have?
Some of 3035 MERCER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 MERCER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3035 MERCER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 MERCER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 MERCER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3035 MERCER STREET offer parking?
No, 3035 MERCER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3035 MERCER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 MERCER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 MERCER STREET have a pool?
No, 3035 MERCER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3035 MERCER STREET have accessible units?
No, 3035 MERCER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 MERCER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3035 MERCER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
