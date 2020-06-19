3035 MERCER STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This beautiful 2-story row is nestled into the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philly, close to numerous public transportation routes, i-95, walkable to three different parks, and just a few minutes from Fishtown's popular restaurants and bars! Sun-soaked and extremely welcoming, you'll love what this home has to offer: hardwood floors, large windows, clean finishes, vintage details, and great storage space throughout! Enter into the living room, where there's plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups, and continue back to the formal dining room and kitchen. Here, you can access your private patio! Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The front bedroom is the largest, and has a custom-built closet along the entryway. The two rear bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort, and each has hardwood floors and bright natural light. Home has central A/C. There is storage space and laundry in the basement for tenant use. Some furniture is included with lease: dining room cabinet, small couch, bookcase.~Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Walk to Port Richmond~s hottest restaurants such as Gaul & Co. Malt House, Byrnes Tavern, Mercer Cafe, Misnik's Deli, Nemi, Czerw's, Wawa, Hinge Cafe, Tiki Bar, Tacconelli's, & Somerset Splits. Multiple Parks nearby. Convenient access to 95, 676, and 76. Walk to Route 15 Septa Trolley with direct access to University City and easy transfer to Market-Frankford El to Center City.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.