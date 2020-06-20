All apartments in Philadelphia
3017 W GIRARD AVENUE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

3017 W GIRARD AVENUE

3017 West Girard Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3017 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Brewerytown

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW | June rent waived for any leases beginning prior to 6/30This lovely apartment is located in Brewerytown. Enter into the kitchen and living area featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and nice bright windows for natural light. Down the hall are the two bedrooms, each nicely sized with great windows for natural light. The bathroom has modern fixtures and pretty tiling. Common laundry is located in the basement. Schedule your showing today!Unit comes with a private basement storage spaceAbout The Neighborhood:Located on a bustling block in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia-- just off i-76, and surrounded by public transportation routes , trendy shops and popular eateries. Nestled by Butter's Soul Food, Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Spot Gourmet Burgers, iMunch Cafe, The Monkey & The Elephant, Sunnyside Diner, Irie, Otto's Taproom, and nearby destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail, there is no shortage of foot traffic in this neighborhood!Lease Terms:Only first month and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $40/month flat water fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE have any available units?
3017 W GIRARD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE have?
Some of 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3017 W GIRARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 W GIRARD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
