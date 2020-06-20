3017 W GIRARD AVENUE

Amenities

We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW | June rent waived for any leases beginning prior to 6/30This lovely apartment is located in Brewerytown. Enter into the kitchen and living area featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and nice bright windows for natural light. Down the hall are the two bedrooms, each nicely sized with great windows for natural light. The bathroom has modern fixtures and pretty tiling. Common laundry is located in the basement. Schedule your showing today!Unit comes with a private basement storage spaceAbout The Neighborhood:Located on a bustling block in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia-- just off i-76, and surrounded by public transportation routes , trendy shops and popular eateries. Nestled by Butter's Soul Food, Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Spot Gourmet Burgers, iMunch Cafe, The Monkey & The Elephant, Sunnyside Diner, Irie, Otto's Taproom, and nearby destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail, there is no shortage of foot traffic in this neighborhood!Lease Terms:Only first month and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $40/month flat water fee