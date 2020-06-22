All apartments in Philadelphia
2997 Livingston Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2997 Livingston Street

2997 Livingston Street · (267) 241-2714
Location

2997 Livingston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pull into a gated driveway and into your garage. From the garage, you will walk into a huge living room with space for an optional dining area. The main floor also has a half bathroom and large kitchen. The kitchen has tons of granite covered counter space, a granite covered island and space for a breakfast/coffee area. The finish on the main floor includes dark 5" wide wood floors throughout, brushed nickel hardware, and stainless steel appliances. The centerpiece of the second floor is a huge master suite featuring two double door closets and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom is also humongous with a double vanity, large shower, and a fantastic tile scheme. The two additional bedrooms also each have double door closets. The shared bathroom has another double vanity with classic white subway tile in the shower and gorgeous grey floor tiles. A laundry space finishes off the upstairs space so the wash doesn't go up and down stairs in these homes. The lower level is where the tenant can get creative. It has incredibly high ceilings and tons of natural light. The space can be used as a family room, game area, media space, art studio, den, office, entertaining space and there is plenty of room to do a combination of these options. These homes also offer an additional driveway space, a garden area. When you're driving, Allegheny Ave right around the corner offers easy access to center city and even NJ.

$200 One time fee per pet. Non-refundable. No Breed Restrictions.
$50 Rental application fee. Non-refundable.
Applicants are required to authorize a credit and background check.

1st Month, Last Month, and Security deposit due at signing.
Tenant responsible for all Utilities.
Renters Insurance required.
Pull into a gated driveway and into your garage. From the garage, you enter your main living area which features beautiful wood floors throughout. The main floor also has a half bathroom and a large kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, tons of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. The centerpiece of the second floor is a luxurious master suite featuring two double door closets and a walk-in closet. The master bath features a double vanity and a large walk-in shower. The two additional bedrooms also each have double door closets. A laundry space finishes off the upstairs space so the wash doesn't go up and down stairs in these homes. The lower level is where the tenant can get creative. It features high ceilings and tons of natural light. The lower level is a finished space that can be used in many different ways. These homes also offer an additional driveway space and garden area. Convenient to the Aramingo shopping center, center city, 76, and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2997 Livingston Street have any available units?
2997 Livingston Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2997 Livingston Street have?
Some of 2997 Livingston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2997 Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2997 Livingston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2997 Livingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2997 Livingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2997 Livingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2997 Livingston Street does offer parking.
Does 2997 Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2997 Livingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2997 Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 2997 Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2997 Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2997 Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2997 Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2997 Livingston Street has units with dishwashers.
