2997 Livingston Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Pull into a gated driveway and into your garage. From the garage, you will walk into a huge living room with space for an optional dining area. The main floor also has a half bathroom and large kitchen. The kitchen has tons of granite covered counter space, a granite covered island and space for a breakfast/coffee area. The finish on the main floor includes dark 5" wide wood floors throughout, brushed nickel hardware, and stainless steel appliances. The centerpiece of the second floor is a huge master suite featuring two double door closets and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom is also humongous with a double vanity, large shower, and a fantastic tile scheme. The two additional bedrooms also each have double door closets. The shared bathroom has another double vanity with classic white subway tile in the shower and gorgeous grey floor tiles. A laundry space finishes off the upstairs space so the wash doesn't go up and down stairs in these homes. The lower level is where the tenant can get creative. It has incredibly high ceilings and tons of natural light. The space can be used as a family room, game area, media space, art studio, den, office, entertaining space and there is plenty of room to do a combination of these options. These homes also offer an additional driveway space, a garden area. When you're driving, Allegheny Ave right around the corner offers easy access to center city and even NJ.



$200 One time fee per pet. Non-refundable. No Breed Restrictions.

$50 Rental application fee. Non-refundable.

Applicants are required to authorize a credit and background check.



1st Month, Last Month, and Security deposit due at signing.

Tenant responsible for all Utilities.

Renters Insurance required.

Pull into a gated driveway and into your garage. From the garage, you enter your main living area which features beautiful wood floors throughout. The main floor also has a half bathroom and a large kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, tons of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. The centerpiece of the second floor is a luxurious master suite featuring two double door closets and a walk-in closet. The master bath features a double vanity and a large walk-in shower. The two additional bedrooms also each have double door closets. A laundry space finishes off the upstairs space so the wash doesn't go up and down stairs in these homes. The lower level is where the tenant can get creative. It features high ceilings and tons of natural light. The lower level is a finished space that can be used in many different ways. These homes also offer an additional driveway space and garden area. Convenient to the Aramingo shopping center, center city, 76, and I-95.