2813 OGDEN STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This great single-family home is located right in the Art Museum area of Philadelphia. Parking is available in the private garage or on the driveway. There is also a big private deck, great for entertaining or BBQing during the warm days. This great location is right near neighborhood favorites, such as Lazos Pizza & Grill, Brown Street Coffee, Rybrew, and much more! This beautiful updated house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms, a great living and kitchen area, and a plethora of other features! This home would be great for roommates or a family! Each bedroom is very spacious and private enough for a roommate situation. There are also 3.5 bathrooms, which are updated with modern fixtures. There is a room with a bathroom in the basement, which is perfect for a guest bedroom or an office. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia~ just off i-76, and surrounded by public transportation routes , trendy shops and popular eateries. Nestled in between Butter~s Soul Food, Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Spot Gourmet Burgers, The Monkey & The Elephant, Sunnyside Diner, Irie, Otto~s Taproom, and nearby destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail, there is no shortage of foot traffic in this neighborhood!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Dogs are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog or monthly pet rent). Sorry, no cats. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.