2813 OGDEN STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:52 PM

2813 OGDEN STREET

2813 Ogden Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2813 Ogden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2187 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This great single-family home is located right in the Art Museum area of Philadelphia. Parking is available in the private garage or on the driveway. There is also a big private deck, great for entertaining or BBQing during the warm days. This great location is right near neighborhood favorites, such as Lazos Pizza & Grill, Brown Street Coffee, Rybrew, and much more! This beautiful updated house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms, a great living and kitchen area, and a plethora of other features! This home would be great for roommates or a family! Each bedroom is very spacious and private enough for a roommate situation. There are also 3.5 bathrooms, which are updated with modern fixtures. There is a room with a bathroom in the basement, which is perfect for a guest bedroom or an office. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Brewerytown neighborhood of Philadelphia~ just off i-76, and surrounded by public transportation routes , trendy shops and popular eateries. Nestled in between Butter~s Soul Food, Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Spot Gourmet Burgers, The Monkey & The Elephant, Sunnyside Diner, Irie, Otto~s Taproom, and nearby destinations like Fairmount Park, the Philadelphia Zoo, Lemon Hill, and the Schuylkill River Trail, there is no shortage of foot traffic in this neighborhood!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Dogs are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog or monthly pet rent). Sorry, no cats. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 OGDEN STREET have any available units?
2813 OGDEN STREET has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 OGDEN STREET have?
Some of 2813 OGDEN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 OGDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2813 OGDEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 OGDEN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 OGDEN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2813 OGDEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2813 OGDEN STREET does offer parking.
Does 2813 OGDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 OGDEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 OGDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 2813 OGDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2813 OGDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2813 OGDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 OGDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 OGDEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
