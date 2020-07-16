All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:18 AM

2742 S 11TH STREET

2742 South 11th Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2742 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Marconi Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom South Philadelphia home has been lovingly updated and features a double back patio space. Upon entering the home, the large foyer is perfect for storage or a desk. The open floor plan flows through the living area to dining and out to the recently replaced brand new upper deck. With storage under the deck and a cement patio below, enjoy rain barrel and semi-permeable paving. Trash is also collected from the rear alley. The kitchen includes new stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, microwave and generous counter space, with space for a breakfast nook or office overlooking the patio. The semi-finished basement has large built in storage, full size washer and dryer, and a half bathroom. Upstairs features a sustainable bamboo wood floor, the three bedrooms and the full bathroom. The master bedroom has a deep closet and triple window for lots of natural light. The full bathroom has mint green vintage tile in pristine condition, plus a skylight. Located on a quiet block with easy street parking, streets and sidewalks are cleaned through the Stadium District. Within a few blocks of Marconi Park, the Broad Street Line, Indego Bike Share and several bus routes, you have easy access to 95, 676 and the airport. Small dogs welcome with owner approval and additional deposit.*Pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee*Available furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 S 11TH STREET have any available units?
2742 S 11TH STREET has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 S 11TH STREET have?
Some of 2742 S 11TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 S 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2742 S 11TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 S 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2742 S 11TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2742 S 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2742 S 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2742 S 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2742 S 11TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 S 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2742 S 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2742 S 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2742 S 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 S 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2742 S 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
