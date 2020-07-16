2742 S 11TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom South Philadelphia home has been lovingly updated and features a double back patio space. Upon entering the home, the large foyer is perfect for storage or a desk. The open floor plan flows through the living area to dining and out to the recently replaced brand new upper deck. With storage under the deck and a cement patio below, enjoy rain barrel and semi-permeable paving. Trash is also collected from the rear alley. The kitchen includes new stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, microwave and generous counter space, with space for a breakfast nook or office overlooking the patio. The semi-finished basement has large built in storage, full size washer and dryer, and a half bathroom. Upstairs features a sustainable bamboo wood floor, the three bedrooms and the full bathroom. The master bedroom has a deep closet and triple window for lots of natural light. The full bathroom has mint green vintage tile in pristine condition, plus a skylight. Located on a quiet block with easy street parking, streets and sidewalks are cleaned through the Stadium District. Within a few blocks of Marconi Park, the Broad Street Line, Indego Bike Share and several bus routes, you have easy access to 95, 676 and the airport. Small dogs welcome with owner approval and additional deposit.*Pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee*Available furnished or unfurnished