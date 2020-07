Amenities

]Gorgeous, brand new and never lived in three bedroom two and a half bath full rehab from top to bottom available 8/1. First floor features living room and full kitchen with granite counter tops and energy efficient appliances. Very large, privately fenced backyard. Second floor features two bedrooms and a full bath. Third floor has master suite with full bath. Laundry room also located on this floor. Basement is finished with living space and a half bath. Property is equipped with ring alarm system and doorbell ready for your use. Please excuse messy photos as the final touches are being added. First, last and security due at lease signing. Why pay for an apartment when you can have a three story home?