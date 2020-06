Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom home situated right off Fairmount Park with 2- car parking in The Art Museum Area! Kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new refrigerator, hardwood floors, central air. There is a $300 non-refundable pet deposit for a dog. No cats allowed. First month's rent, last month's rent & one month's security due at lease signing. $50 application fee per applicant.