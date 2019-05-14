266 S 23RD STREET

Amenities
Very Large bi-level loft style Fitler's Square apartment for rent 1 block from river trail!! Unit includes 12 ' high ceiling, wash/dryer in unit, large remodeled modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, large closets and loads of storage space, bike room, central air and gas heat. Near everything . 1 block from Schuylkill River park and trail entrance, University of Pa, Drexel, CHOP, Presby. Hospital, 4 blocks from Rittenhouse Square Walnut Street retail district. A must see before it goes.. Parking available for an additional $250 a month.Virtual Tour -