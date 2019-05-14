All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 266 S 23RD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
266 S 23RD STREET
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:05 AM

266 S 23RD STREET

266 S 23rd St · (215) 735-3020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fitler Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

266 S 23rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8A · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Very Large bi-level loft style Fitler's Square apartment for rent 1 block from river trail!! Unit includes 12 ' high ceiling, wash/dryer in unit, large remodeled modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, large closets and loads of storage space, bike room, central air and gas heat. Near everything . 1 block from Schuylkill River park and trail entrance, University of Pa, Drexel, CHOP, Presby. Hospital, 4 blocks from Rittenhouse Square Walnut Street retail district. A must see before it goes.. Parking available for an additional $250 a month.Virtual Tour -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 S 23RD STREET have any available units?
266 S 23RD STREET has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 S 23RD STREET have?
Some of 266 S 23RD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 S 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
266 S 23RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 S 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 266 S 23RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 266 S 23RD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 266 S 23RD STREET does offer parking.
Does 266 S 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 S 23RD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 S 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 266 S 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 266 S 23RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 266 S 23RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 266 S 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 S 23RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 266 S 23RD STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
1315 W. Loudon Street
6051 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity