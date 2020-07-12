265 S 9TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Charming walk-up studio residence located in historic Washington Square. Lovely breathtaking sunset views overlooking center city, adjacent to Washington Square, Ben Franklin Bridge and Delaware River. It features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. An LED lighting showcases a magnificent kitchen with formica countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash, Verona 24" convection oven gas range, Blomberg 18" quiet dishwasher, GE refrigerator with bottom freezer. A spectacular open living room and dining room with custom lighting illuminating the entire home. A custom full bath featuring a stall shower, vanity, linen closet and tile floors. A single vehicle parking space is included at the rear of the property. Terrific closet space and includes on-site washer and dryer. This breathtaking location is convenient to many restaurants, shops, theaters, minutes to the airport and access to all major interstates.