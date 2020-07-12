All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:30 AM

265 S 9TH ST

265 S 9th St · (215) 607-6007
Location

265 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 534 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Charming walk-up studio residence located in historic Washington Square. Lovely breathtaking sunset views overlooking center city, adjacent to Washington Square, Ben Franklin Bridge and Delaware River. It features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. An LED lighting showcases a magnificent kitchen with formica countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash, Verona 24" convection oven gas range, Blomberg 18" quiet dishwasher, GE refrigerator with bottom freezer. A spectacular open living room and dining room with custom lighting illuminating the entire home. A custom full bath featuring a stall shower, vanity, linen closet and tile floors. A single vehicle parking space is included at the rear of the property. Terrific closet space and includes on-site washer and dryer. This breathtaking location is convenient to many restaurants, shops, theaters, minutes to the airport and access to all major interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 S 9TH ST have any available units?
265 S 9TH ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 S 9TH ST have?
Some of 265 S 9TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 S 9TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
265 S 9TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 S 9TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 265 S 9TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 265 S 9TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 265 S 9TH ST offers parking.
Does 265 S 9TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 S 9TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 S 9TH ST have a pool?
No, 265 S 9TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 265 S 9TH ST have accessible units?
No, 265 S 9TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 265 S 9TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 S 9TH ST has units with dishwashers.
