Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Historic Philadelphia brownstone located 1 block from Rittenhouse Square. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants and shops that our city has to offer. This building is located on a quiet, tree lined street, just across from Friday, Saturday, Sunday.



This home offers 15ft ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout. Original shutters adorn the floor to ceiling windows in the living area. Contact our team today to make this home yours.



(RLNE2240349)