2582 COLLINS STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

2582 COLLINS STREET

2582 Collins Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2582 Collins Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This lovely home has everything you're looking for in your next lease. Spacious rooms with hardwood flooring, bright sunlight, modern updates, and even outdoor space! Enter into the large living room, featuring exposed brick accents, a decorative ceiling fan, and lots of natural light from the front windows for a bright and airy feel. The stairs separate the dining room, which also offers exposed brick, modern lighting fixture, and two archways into the kitchen which keep the space open and let more sunlight throughout the home. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator and gas stove, with a window over the kitchen sink, and access to a small back patio-- great for bike storage! Upstairs, there's a full bathroom and three spacious bedrooms spanning the top two levels of the home. The second floor has access to a lovely raised deck, with plenty of space for patio furniture and entertaining! Each bedroom has hardwood floors, closet space, and lots of sunlight. Schedule your showing today before this gem is gone!NOTE: property comes with 2 window AC unitsAbout The Neighborhood:Live in one of Philadelphia's favorite trendy neighborhoods, with easy access to i-95, public transportation, and close proximity to great spots like Franny Lou's Porch, Martha, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Pizza Brain, Konrad Square, Circle Thrift, Philadelphia Brewing Co., the Monkey Club and more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2582 COLLINS STREET have any available units?
2582 COLLINS STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2582 COLLINS STREET have?
Some of 2582 COLLINS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2582 COLLINS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2582 COLLINS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2582 COLLINS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2582 COLLINS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2582 COLLINS STREET offer parking?
No, 2582 COLLINS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2582 COLLINS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2582 COLLINS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2582 COLLINS STREET have a pool?
No, 2582 COLLINS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2582 COLLINS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2582 COLLINS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2582 COLLINS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2582 COLLINS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
