2582 COLLINS STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:This lovely home has everything you're looking for in your next lease. Spacious rooms with hardwood flooring, bright sunlight, modern updates, and even outdoor space! Enter into the large living room, featuring exposed brick accents, a decorative ceiling fan, and lots of natural light from the front windows for a bright and airy feel. The stairs separate the dining room, which also offers exposed brick, modern lighting fixture, and two archways into the kitchen which keep the space open and let more sunlight throughout the home. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator and gas stove, with a window over the kitchen sink, and access to a small back patio-- great for bike storage! Upstairs, there's a full bathroom and three spacious bedrooms spanning the top two levels of the home. The second floor has access to a lovely raised deck, with plenty of space for patio furniture and entertaining! Each bedroom has hardwood floors, closet space, and lots of sunlight. Schedule your showing today before this gem is gone!NOTE: property comes with 2 window AC unitsAbout The Neighborhood:Live in one of Philadelphia's favorite trendy neighborhoods, with easy access to i-95, public transportation, and close proximity to great spots like Franny Lou's Porch, Martha, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Pizza Brain, Konrad Square, Circle Thrift, Philadelphia Brewing Co., the Monkey Club and more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.