2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large 1 bedroom apartment available 8/1 in Naval Square area $1200Available 8/1 is this large 1bedroom apartment located on Grays Ferry Avenue, two blocks south from Naval Square area on the 2500 block of Grays Ferry ave. This 2nd floor apartment features open layout with hardwood floors, high ceilings, renovated bathroom, large windows, a modern kitchen, central heating and air conditioning with free laundry facilities in the basement. If interested, please contact me via email with your phone number to schedule a viewing. Minimum 1 year lease.Tenant responsible for only electric and gas. Water included in the rent.2 month's rent required (1st month's rent and a security deposit).$25.00 non-refundable application fee. No pets.