2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE
2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE

2555 Grays Ferry Avenue · (215) 322-2207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2555 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 1 bedroom apartment available 8/1 in Naval Square area $1200Available 8/1 is this large 1bedroom apartment located on Grays Ferry Avenue, two blocks south from Naval Square area on the 2500 block of Grays Ferry ave. This 2nd floor apartment features open layout with hardwood floors, high ceilings, renovated bathroom, large windows, a modern kitchen, central heating and air conditioning with free laundry facilities in the basement. If interested, please contact me via email with your phone number to schedule a viewing. Minimum 1 year lease.Tenant responsible for only electric and gas. Water included in the rent.2 month's rent required (1st month's rent and a security deposit).$25.00 non-refundable application fee. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have any available units?
2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have?
Some of 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
