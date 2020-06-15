2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction stainless steel air conditioning

Brand new construction. Beautiful apartment in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Center City. 2 beds/2 baths. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Grey bamboo wooden floors. Large windows allow for lots of natural sunlight. Washer/ dryer in unit. Central A/C. Has its own balcony and an oversized roof deck to share, with a Center City view. Extra storage space in basement. Location is a plus too. Near shopping, Center City, universities, parks, restaurants, hospitals and public transportation.