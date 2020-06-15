All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:48 PM

2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE

2539 Grays Ferry Avenue · (215) 893-9920
Location

2539 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 785 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new construction. Beautiful apartment in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Center City. 2 beds/2 baths. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Grey bamboo wooden floors. Large windows allow for lots of natural sunlight. Washer/ dryer in unit. Central A/C. Has its own balcony and an oversized roof deck to share, with a Center City view. Extra storage space in basement. Location is a plus too. Near shopping, Center City, universities, parks, restaurants, hospitals and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have any available units?
2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have?
Some of 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 GRAYS FERRY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
