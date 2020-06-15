All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2538 EMERALD STREET

2538 Emerald Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2538 Emerald Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This stunning and spacious 3 story home is ready to welcome tenants into a fresh, light and airy space! A sunny vestibule opens into your entryway hall, which leads back past the living room and formal dining room. Classic construction elements like high ceilings and inviting archways contrast and compliment the contemporary finishes and fixtures throughout the space, creating a unique atmosphere that you're sure to love. Light hardwood flooring, large windows, and modern lighting brighten up the whole house. The kitchen has an L-shaped wooden countertop, with tile backsplash and minimalistic cabinetry, as well as access to your spacious laundry room, which leads to each of your outdoor areas and has built in shelving. The second floor opens up into a large landing, which would serve well as a common den for roommates, and features exposed beams and brick accents. The first full bathroom is in the rear of this level, and the hallway leads you to the first two bedrooms towards the front of the house, each with ample closet space and natural light. The third floor has the other two bedrooms-- the front room is huge, but both are a good size. This floor could potentially be a dedicated master suite with a home office space, but is also perfectly suited for roommates with the added privacy of a bathroom between the two bedrooms. Enjoy a side yard with room for grilling and chilling (a gas grill is included with your lease), and a separate patio area on the opposite side of the house with alley access-- perfect for bike storage and transport. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:The neighborhood offers some fantastic spots within walking distance like Franny Lou~s Porch, Philadelphia Brewing, Martha, and much more close by on Fishtown~s iconic Frankford Ave! You~ll also be just a few blocks from the Dauphin Station for the MFL, for easy commuting.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 EMERALD STREET have any available units?
2538 EMERALD STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2538 EMERALD STREET have?
Some of 2538 EMERALD STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 EMERALD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2538 EMERALD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 EMERALD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2538 EMERALD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2538 EMERALD STREET offer parking?
No, 2538 EMERALD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2538 EMERALD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2538 EMERALD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 EMERALD STREET have a pool?
No, 2538 EMERALD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2538 EMERALD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2538 EMERALD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 EMERALD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2538 EMERALD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
