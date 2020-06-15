2538 EMERALD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This stunning and spacious 3 story home is ready to welcome tenants into a fresh, light and airy space! A sunny vestibule opens into your entryway hall, which leads back past the living room and formal dining room. Classic construction elements like high ceilings and inviting archways contrast and compliment the contemporary finishes and fixtures throughout the space, creating a unique atmosphere that you're sure to love. Light hardwood flooring, large windows, and modern lighting brighten up the whole house. The kitchen has an L-shaped wooden countertop, with tile backsplash and minimalistic cabinetry, as well as access to your spacious laundry room, which leads to each of your outdoor areas and has built in shelving. The second floor opens up into a large landing, which would serve well as a common den for roommates, and features exposed beams and brick accents. The first full bathroom is in the rear of this level, and the hallway leads you to the first two bedrooms towards the front of the house, each with ample closet space and natural light. The third floor has the other two bedrooms-- the front room is huge, but both are a good size. This floor could potentially be a dedicated master suite with a home office space, but is also perfectly suited for roommates with the added privacy of a bathroom between the two bedrooms. Enjoy a side yard with room for grilling and chilling (a gas grill is included with your lease), and a separate patio area on the opposite side of the house with alley access-- perfect for bike storage and transport. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:The neighborhood offers some fantastic spots within walking distance like Franny Lou~s Porch, Philadelphia Brewing, Martha, and much more close by on Fishtown~s iconic Frankford Ave! You~ll also be just a few blocks from the Dauphin Station for the MFL, for easy commuting.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.