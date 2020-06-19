2518 E NORRIS STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early-Mid August:This sun-soaked 2-story home has been beautifully maintained by the owner, boasting gorgeous modern accents and original character throughout! You'll find a mixture of clean finishes and antique details like vintage hardware and fixtures in the bathroom, alongside an updated kitchen which will be the envy of all your houseguests. Enter through the front vestibule into the living room, complete with a decorative mantle, hardwood floors, high ceiling, a built-in bookcase, and two large street-side windows that flood the space with natural light. Continue back into the formal dining room, which branches off into a cozy nook (perfect for an office space!) with an attached half-bathroom for added convenience when hosting. There's a spacious walk-in pantry just before the kitchen, which has glass-front cabinetry and under-cabinet LED lighting. The kitchen is stunning, with an exposed brick wall, stainless steel appliances including a range hood and dishwasher, subway tile backsplash, rustic wooden cabinetry, and access to your private patio and garden! The owners have kept a thriving vegetable and herb garden for you to enjoy, and there's plenty of space for outdoor furniture and BBQ's! Upstairs, you'll find three sunny bedrooms, each with good closet space and hardwood floors. The front two bedrooms are connected, granting the option for a private dressing room for the master bedroom. The bathroom is bursting with vintage charm; matching sea-foam green porcelain fixtures add a pop of color. There's a full tub, sink with lighted vanity, and an additional antique shaving sink to complete the set!~ The home offers central A/C, plus radiant heat to keep you comfortable all year long, and laundry in the basement for added convenience. Some furniture can stay, if desired by tenant- please inquire with leasing agent! Home is equipped with ADT security, which tenants can elect to use at an additional cost. Schedule your showing today and get ready to fall in love with this home!About The Neighborhood:Be a part of this up-and-coming community in a location you can't beat! You'll be walking distance to Whipped Bakeshop, Loco Pez, Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen, Reanimator Coffee, Pizza Brain, and much more! Septa Bus lines 89 & 25 are just around the corner, and the Market-Frankford El is a 10 minute walk if you need it!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet. Home is equipped with ADT security, which tenants can elect to use at an additional cost.