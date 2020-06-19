All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:40 PM

2518 E NORRIS STREET

2518 East Norris Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2518 East Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early-Mid August:This sun-soaked 2-story home has been beautifully maintained by the owner, boasting gorgeous modern accents and original character throughout! You'll find a mixture of clean finishes and antique details like vintage hardware and fixtures in the bathroom, alongside an updated kitchen which will be the envy of all your houseguests. Enter through the front vestibule into the living room, complete with a decorative mantle, hardwood floors, high ceiling, a built-in bookcase, and two large street-side windows that flood the space with natural light. Continue back into the formal dining room, which branches off into a cozy nook (perfect for an office space!) with an attached half-bathroom for added convenience when hosting. There's a spacious walk-in pantry just before the kitchen, which has glass-front cabinetry and under-cabinet LED lighting. The kitchen is stunning, with an exposed brick wall, stainless steel appliances including a range hood and dishwasher, subway tile backsplash, rustic wooden cabinetry, and access to your private patio and garden! The owners have kept a thriving vegetable and herb garden for you to enjoy, and there's plenty of space for outdoor furniture and BBQ's! Upstairs, you'll find three sunny bedrooms, each with good closet space and hardwood floors. The front two bedrooms are connected, granting the option for a private dressing room for the master bedroom. The bathroom is bursting with vintage charm; matching sea-foam green porcelain fixtures add a pop of color. There's a full tub, sink with lighted vanity, and an additional antique shaving sink to complete the set!~ The home offers central A/C, plus radiant heat to keep you comfortable all year long, and laundry in the basement for added convenience. Some furniture can stay, if desired by tenant- please inquire with leasing agent! Home is equipped with ADT security, which tenants can elect to use at an additional cost. Schedule your showing today and get ready to fall in love with this home!About The Neighborhood:Be a part of this up-and-coming community in a location you can't beat! You'll be walking distance to Whipped Bakeshop, Loco Pez, Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen, Reanimator Coffee, Pizza Brain, and much more! Septa Bus lines 89 & 25 are just around the corner, and the Market-Frankford El is a 10 minute walk if you need it!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet. Home is equipped with ADT security, which tenants can elect to use at an additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 E NORRIS STREET have any available units?
2518 E NORRIS STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 E NORRIS STREET have?
Some of 2518 E NORRIS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 E NORRIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2518 E NORRIS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 E NORRIS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 E NORRIS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2518 E NORRIS STREET offer parking?
No, 2518 E NORRIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2518 E NORRIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 E NORRIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 E NORRIS STREET have a pool?
No, 2518 E NORRIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2518 E NORRIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2518 E NORRIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 E NORRIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 E NORRIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
