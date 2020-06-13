Gas and Water Included!! Washer and Dryer in its own laundry room!!!! Fully Remodeled beautiful apartment right on broad street near the stadiums. This is a prime location and will not last. Small pets allowed. Washer dryer included in the apartment. Very spacious with lots of storage. Rear yard access for lounging on nice days. Come see it today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2516 S BROAD STREET have any available units?