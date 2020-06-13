2516 S BROAD STREET.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gas and Water Included!! Washer and Dryer in its own laundry room!!!! Fully Remodeled beautiful apartment right on broad street near the stadiums. This is a prime location and will not last. Small pets allowed. Washer dryer included in the apartment. Very spacious with lots of storage. Rear yard access for lounging on nice days. Come see it today