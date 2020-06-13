All apartments in Philadelphia
2516 S BROAD STREET.
Philadelphia, PA
2516 S BROAD STREET
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:45 PM

2516 S BROAD STREET

2516 South Broad Street · (215) 698-2000
Location

2516 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Girard Estates

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1ST FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2628 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gas and Water Included!! Washer and Dryer in its own laundry room!!!! Fully Remodeled beautiful apartment right on broad street near the stadiums. This is a prime location and will not last. Small pets allowed. Washer dryer included in the apartment. Very spacious with lots of storage. Rear yard access for lounging on nice days. Come see it today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2516 S BROAD STREET have any available units?
2516 S BROAD STREET has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 S BROAD STREET have?
Some of 2516 S BROAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 S BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2516 S BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 S BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 S BROAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2516 S BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 2516 S BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2516 S BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 S BROAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 S BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 2516 S BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2516 S BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2516 S BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 S BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 S BROAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

