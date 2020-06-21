2514 S CLARION STREET

Amenities

Virtual tour available here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kfA8jYqu6G8* This house is available for rent furnished OR unfurnished ~ Landlord is flexible *The perfect row in South Philly is ready for an ASAP move-in! 3 Bed / 1 Bath nicely sized, updated row home on a quiet block in Lower Moyamensing.This recently owner-occupied home has been well cared for and it shows. It gets beautiful natural light and has hints of old charm amidst modern updates throughout. Hardwood floors, an original vestibule, a small back patio for cooking out, central air, laundry and tons of storage space.Conveniently located near the Broad and Oregon St subway station, easy access to Broad Street and I-95, a 5 minute walk to Jefferson Health Methodist Hospital, and a 15 minute walk tall the great bars, restaurants, cafes and shops in Passyunk Square.This is a lovely home with a real person for a landlord! No more nameless, faceless management companies. This will rent fast so schedule your showing today :)Please, NO pets allowed.First, last and security to move in.Landlord covers water, sewer and trash.