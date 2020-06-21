All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2514 S CLARION STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2514 S CLARION STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:32 PM

2514 S CLARION STREET

2514 South Clarion Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2514 South Clarion Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Virtual tour available here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kfA8jYqu6G8* This house is available for rent furnished OR unfurnished ~ Landlord is flexible *The perfect row in South Philly is ready for an ASAP move-in! 3 Bed / 1 Bath nicely sized, updated row home on a quiet block in Lower Moyamensing.This recently owner-occupied home has been well cared for and it shows. It gets beautiful natural light and has hints of old charm amidst modern updates throughout. Hardwood floors, an original vestibule, a small back patio for cooking out, central air, laundry and tons of storage space.Conveniently located near the Broad and Oregon St subway station, easy access to Broad Street and I-95, a 5 minute walk to Jefferson Health Methodist Hospital, and a 15 minute walk tall the great bars, restaurants, cafes and shops in Passyunk Square.This is a lovely home with a real person for a landlord! No more nameless, faceless management companies. This will rent fast so schedule your showing today :)Please, NO pets allowed.First, last and security to move in.Landlord covers water, sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 S CLARION STREET have any available units?
2514 S CLARION STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 S CLARION STREET have?
Some of 2514 S CLARION STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 S CLARION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2514 S CLARION STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 S CLARION STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2514 S CLARION STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2514 S CLARION STREET offer parking?
No, 2514 S CLARION STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2514 S CLARION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 S CLARION STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 S CLARION STREET have a pool?
No, 2514 S CLARION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2514 S CLARION STREET have accessible units?
No, 2514 S CLARION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 S CLARION STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 S CLARION STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2514 S CLARION STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
PJ Homes East
2103 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity