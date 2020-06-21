All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

249 Pine St Unit 1

249 Pine St · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

249 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 1BD/1BA apartment with vaulted ceilings, hardwood, and tons of character. Inquire to receive an immediate link to our guided video walkthrough!

Beautiful one bedroom apartment with high ceilings, tall windows and original hardwood throughout. Open floorplan living room and dining room, with lofted storage space. Rear hallway leads to full tile bath with large cedar closet for clothes. Spacious rear bedroom set against the backyard garden. In the heart of Society Hill. Around the corner from fine restaurants, bars and a farmers market
Shared use of the back yard.

Property Highlights:

- Updated throughout
- Original hardwood
- Light filled
- High ceilings
- Washer/dryer in building
- Shared backyard garden and balcony
-Additional basement storage
- Secure access building
- Great location

Available August 1st!
Water included
No pets, Sorry!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Pine St Unit 1 have any available units?
249 Pine St Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Pine St Unit 1 have?
Some of 249 Pine St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Pine St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
249 Pine St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Pine St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 249 Pine St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 249 Pine St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 249 Pine St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 249 Pine St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Pine St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Pine St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 249 Pine St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 249 Pine St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 249 Pine St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Pine St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Pine St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
