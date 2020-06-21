249 Pine St Unit 1

Amenities

Spacious 1BD/1BA apartment with vaulted ceilings, hardwood, and tons of character. Inquire to receive an immediate link to our guided video walkthrough!



Beautiful one bedroom apartment with high ceilings, tall windows and original hardwood throughout. Open floorplan living room and dining room, with lofted storage space. Rear hallway leads to full tile bath with large cedar closet for clothes. Spacious rear bedroom set against the backyard garden. In the heart of Society Hill. Around the corner from fine restaurants, bars and a farmers market

Shared use of the back yard.



Property Highlights:



- Updated throughout

- Original hardwood

- Light filled

- High ceilings

- Washer/dryer in building

- Shared backyard garden and balcony

-Additional basement storage

- Secure access building

- Great location



Available August 1st!

Water included

No pets, Sorry!



