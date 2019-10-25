2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available NOW: This bright and sunny 3rd floor apartment is ready to welcome its next tenants! Located on one of the city's favorite streets for entertainment and dining, you'll be walking distance from great local spots like Philadelphia Brewing, Atlantis, Martha, Pizza Brain, Urban Axes, Pop's Park, and much more! Easy access to public transportation makes this a convenient options for commuters. This building has electronic keypad entry for added security and convenience! There is a spacious layout with high ceilings, hardwood floors, bright natural light, and plenty of room for any furniture setup! Enter into the main living/dining space, where you'll also find the kitchen, which boasts stainless steel appliances, espresso wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and plenty of storage. Each bedroom has it's own full bathroom, and are located on either end of the apartment, so roommates will enjoy tons of privacy! Come see it today!Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require an additional fee, if accepted. Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.