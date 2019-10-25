All apartments in Philadelphia
2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE
2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE

2476 Frankford Avenue · (215) 467-4100
Philadelphia
East Kensington
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2476 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available NOW: This bright and sunny 3rd floor apartment is ready to welcome its next tenants! Located on one of the city's favorite streets for entertainment and dining, you'll be walking distance from great local spots like Philadelphia Brewing, Atlantis, Martha, Pizza Brain, Urban Axes, Pop's Park, and much more! Easy access to public transportation makes this a convenient options for commuters. This building has electronic keypad entry for added security and convenience! There is a spacious layout with high ceilings, hardwood floors, bright natural light, and plenty of room for any furniture setup! Enter into the main living/dining space, where you'll also find the kitchen, which boasts stainless steel appliances, espresso wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and plenty of storage. Each bedroom has it's own full bathroom, and are located on either end of the apartment, so roommates will enjoy tons of privacy! Come see it today!Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require an additional fee, if accepted. Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2476 FRANKFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
