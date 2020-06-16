All apartments in Philadelphia
2450 N LEE ST #303
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:06 AM

2450 N LEE ST #303

2450 North Lee Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2450 North Lee Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
West Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
new construction
Now offering one month free! Welcome to 2450 N Lee st -- 2 BD / 2BA brand new apartments. Featuring smart home technology with interactive video intercom, and security cameras throughout. Walk into your wide open concept kitchen, dining and living area with 10+ feet ceilings and generous sunlight. Ample size bedrooms feature WALK IN CLOSET, and two full bathrooms. In unit washer dryer, energy saving stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. 2450 N Lee Street is a high-design new construction apartment building in desirable Kensington location. (4 min walk to York-Dauphinstation and 6 min walk to Huntington station ) consisting of ten 2 bedroom units. This modern piece of architecture includes cameras throughout exterior/interior of building, a backyard terrace - furnished with chairs, grill and picnic table, communal exterior trash, mail room, in unit washer/dryer, private gym, and interior bike room, rentable storage units, and property management team on site. Very convenient to Center City, Fishtown, Temple Area, Frankford ave. major highways and public transportation. (4 min walk to York-Dauphin Station and 6 min walk to Huntington station ) Contact us for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 N LEE ST #303 have any available units?
2450 N LEE ST #303 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 N LEE ST #303 have?
Some of 2450 N LEE ST #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 N LEE ST #303 currently offering any rent specials?
2450 N LEE ST #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 N LEE ST #303 pet-friendly?
No, 2450 N LEE ST #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2450 N LEE ST #303 offer parking?
Yes, 2450 N LEE ST #303 does offer parking.
Does 2450 N LEE ST #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 N LEE ST #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 N LEE ST #303 have a pool?
No, 2450 N LEE ST #303 does not have a pool.
Does 2450 N LEE ST #303 have accessible units?
No, 2450 N LEE ST #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 N LEE ST #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 N LEE ST #303 has units with dishwashers.
