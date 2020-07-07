2449 Tulip Street

Amenities
Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, in the hottest neighborhood in Philadelphia. This one of a kind gem will be available to rent as of July 13th.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, newly installed plush carpeting throughout, updated kitchen, tons of storage, washer/dryer, and a yard for entertaining.
No Utilities included
Is not pet friendly
Date Available: July 13, 2020
$1,900/month rent
$1,900 security deposit required
Open house on Saturday, July 11th from 1pm - 4pm.
Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.