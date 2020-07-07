All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

2449 Tulip Street

2449 Tulip Street · (302) 893-3750
Location

2449 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, in the hottest neighborhood in Philadelphia. This one of a kind gem will be available to rent as of July 13th.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, newly installed plush carpeting throughout, updated kitchen, tons of storage, washer/dryer, and a yard for entertaining.

No Utilities included
Is not pet friendly
Date Available: July 13, 2020
$1,900/month rent
$1,900 security deposit required

Open house on Saturday, July 11th from 1pm - 4pm.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Tulip Street have any available units?
2449 Tulip Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 Tulip Street have?
Some of 2449 Tulip Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Tulip Street currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Tulip Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Tulip Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 Tulip Street is pet friendly.
Does 2449 Tulip Street offer parking?
No, 2449 Tulip Street does not offer parking.
Does 2449 Tulip Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2449 Tulip Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Tulip Street have a pool?
No, 2449 Tulip Street does not have a pool.
Does 2449 Tulip Street have accessible units?
No, 2449 Tulip Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Tulip Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 Tulip Street has units with dishwashers.
