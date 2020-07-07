2449 Tulip Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome, in the hottest neighborhood in Philadelphia. This one of a kind gem will be available to rent as of July 13th.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, newly installed plush carpeting throughout, updated kitchen, tons of storage, washer/dryer, and a yard for entertaining.



No Utilities included

Is not pet friendly

Date Available: July 13, 2020

$1,900/month rent

$1,900 security deposit required



Open house on Saturday, July 11th from 1pm - 4pm.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.